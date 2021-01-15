Iconic Hard Rock Hotel coming to London’s Old East Village

Send this page to someone via email

London’s Old East Village is adding an iconic hotel chain to its growing list of attractions.

Hard Rock Hotels announced plans to add a London location as part of its expansion plans across North America. The hotel, which is planned to have 353 rooms, will be the latest addition to the historic site of the former Kellogg’s Canada factory.

The hotel plans to embrace the historical aspects of this site, as officials say the design will embody luxury industrial elements that preserve the original atmosphere and charm of the site.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Dora Hotel Company and The Cribbage Group on this project, bringing Hard Rock’s world-class entertainment experiences to an already-bustling area in Ontario,” said Todd Hricko, senior vice-president of hotel development at Hard Rock International.

“This property will provide a multitude of local attractions and unique on-property activities sure to create lasting memories for all who visit.”

Construction of the hotel will be completed in two stages, with an initial 163-room opening planned for late 2022 and final site completion in 2025.

“Signing the agreement for the creation of Hard Rock Hotel London, Ontario is the beginning of what is sure to be an extraordinary partnership between The Dora Hotel Company, Hard Rock International, The Cribbage Group and the city of London,” said Tim Dora, president of The Dora Hotel Company.

“We are excited to begin work on this property and bring to life the unparalleled energy of Hard Rock. There is no doubt this hotel will be a game changer for Canadians and those traveling from around the globe to Ontario for this Hard Rock Hotel experience.”

A news release from the company says the hotel will feature Hard Rock’s signature amenities.

The facility at 100 Kelloggs Lane is already home to The Factory, the London’s Children’s Museum, and several food and beverage options, including Powerhouse Brewery.