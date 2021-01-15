Menu

Money

Canadian homes sales up 47% year-over-year in December, prices up 13%

By Staff The Canadian Press
Homes sales rose were up a record 47 per cent in December 2020 compared to the same month in 2019, the Canadian Real Estate Association said on Friday, Jan. 15.
Homes sales rose were up a record 47 per cent in December 2020 compared to the same month in 2019, the Canadian Real Estate Association said on Friday, Jan. 15.

The Canadian Real Estate Association says home sales in December hit an all-time record for the month to end what was also a record year.

It says December sales were up 47.2 per cent compared with December 2019, the largest year-over-year gain in monthly sales in 11 years.

Sales for the month were also up 7.2 per cent compared with November.

For 2020 as a whole, CREA says some 551,392 homes were sold, up 12.6 per cent from 2019, and a new annual record.

The actual national average home price was a record $607,280 in December, up 17.1 per cent from the final month of 2019.

CREA says excluding Greater Vancouver and the Greater Toronto Area, two of the most active and expensive markets, lowers the national average price by almost $130,000.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
COVID-19Home pricesnovel coronavirus pandemicHome salesCanadian Real Estate AssociationCREAHome sales reportCanada December 2020 housing stats
