‘Tears were coming out of my eyes’: B.C. MLA’s tweet about son’s act of kindness warms hearts

Send this page to someone via email

North Delta NDP MLA Ravi Kahlon got a welcome surprise from his son when he returned home Wednesday after working in Victoria for a few days.

“He hugged me and said Dad, my new friend gave me this note at school today,” Kahlon told Global News on Thursday.

“And you know, he was really proud.”

Kahlon, who is also B.C.’s Minister of Jobs, Economic Recovery and Innovation, said he started crying when he saw the note from his 10-year-old boy’s new buddy.

Proud dad moment today. My 10yr old son saw a new kid sitting by himself. Another friend and he decided to hang out with him over lunch. He got this lovely note at the end of the day😢❤️ pic.twitter.com/b1MNgvMeK7 — Ravi Kahlon (@KahlonRav) January 14, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

“Sitting with me outside felt better than anything,” it read. “Thank you so much. I would like to ask you if I can start joining you guys outside.”

“Literally like tears were coming out of my eyes,” said Kahlon.

“It’s just very moving.”

So moving, that Kahlon decided to tweet about it: “Proud dad moment today. My 10yr old son saw a new kid sitting by himself. Another friend and he decided to hang out with him over lunch. He got this lovely note at the end of the day.”

The post, including a picture of the handwritten note with a rainbow, blue sky and clouds at the top, has so far received over 27,500 retweets and more than 379,000 likes – fueled by what Kahlon believes is a desire for more hope and kindness on social media during the COVID-19 pandemic.

3:08 Coronavirus: Single act of kindness turns into delivery of more than 40K meals to front-line workers Coronavirus: Single act of kindness turns into delivery of more than 40K meals to front-line workers – Dec 21, 2020

“Everyone’s isolated, everyone’s kind of separated and alone,” said Kahlon.

Story continues below advertisement

“The time and the circumstances that we’re all in, I think it just hit the right tone. I think it’s a beautiful thing.”