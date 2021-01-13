There are now 40 active COVID-19 outbreaks in Waterloo Region

Send this page to someone via email

There are now 40 active COVID-19 outbreaks in the region, according to the daily update provided by Waterloo Public Health.

The agency reported two new outbreaks on Wednesday including one in a congregate setting and one at Parkwood Mennonite Home in Waterloo, where a staff member has tested positive for the coronavirus.

One outbreak in a manufacturing setting was also declared over.

Some of the more prolific outbreaks in Waterloo Region continue to grow, according to Waterloo Public Health’s update.

0:55 Frustration grows over lack of government support for paid sick leave in Ontario Frustration grows over lack of government support for paid sick leave in Ontario

Two more staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 at Cambridge Country Manor where there 70 residents and 60 staff members have all tested positive for the virus.

Story continues below advertisement

A total of sixteen of those residents have also suffered COVID-19-related deaths. The home is now being managed by Cambridge Memorial Hospital.

Two residents of Chartwell Westmount, as well as four more at Highland Place, have also tested positive bringing the total number of cases at the Kitchener long-term-care homes to 37 and 13 respectively, including residents and staff members.

Each home has also seen a resident suffer a COVID-19-related death in recent days.

A new outbreak was reported at Chartwell Elmira over the weekend which has quickly grown to see 13 residents and five staff members test positive for the virus.

Waterloo Public Health also reported 133 new positive tests for the coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases in the area to 7,790.

5:14 Are stay-at-home orders more productive than curfews? Doctor answers COVID-19 questions Are stay-at-home orders more productive than curfews? Doctor answers COVID-19 questions

Another 133 people have been cleared of the virus, pushing the total number of resolved cases to 6,550.

Story continues below advertisement

No new COVID-19-related deaths were reported for the second straight day, leaving the death toll in the area at 179.

This leaves the region with 1,055 active COVID-19 cases, including 30 people who are in area hospitals, 15 of whom are intensive care.

Elsewhere, Ontario is reporting 2,961 new cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 224,984.

Wednesday’s case count is slightly higher than Tuesday’s which saw 2,903 new infections along with eight more U.K. coronavirus variant cases. On Monday, 3,338 new cases were recorded.

The death toll in the province has risen to 5,127, after 74 more deaths were reported.

–With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues

Story continues below advertisement