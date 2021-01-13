Windstorm closes schools in Nakusp and Arrow Lakes area Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

A powerful windstorm that pounded the B.C. Interior overnight has caused officials to cancel school on Wednesday in the Arrow Lakes area, which includes Nakusp, Edgewood, Burton and New Denver.

On its website, School District 10 said busses are unable to get past trees on the road, and power is not expected to be back on until Wednesday afternoon.

Parents have been contacted through the phone tree and notices have been sent out through local media, according to the school district.

