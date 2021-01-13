Menu

Canada

Windstorm closes schools in Nakusp and Arrow Lakes area Wednesday

By Jules Knox Global News
Posted January 13, 2021 12:16 pm
School has been cancelled in Nakusp because busses cannot get past downed power lines on the road.
Global News

A powerful windstorm that pounded the B.C. Interior overnight has caused officials to cancel school on Wednesday in the Arrow Lakes area, which includes Nakusp, Edgewood, Burton and New Denver.

Read more: Windy weather pummels Okanagan, leaves thousands without power

On its website, School District 10 said busses are unable to get past trees on the road, and power is not expected to be back on until Wednesday afternoon.

Parents have been contacted through the phone tree and notices have been sent out through local media, according to the school district.

