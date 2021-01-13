Remains of 4 people recovered from Oxford Mills house fire

Send this page to someone via email

OPP say they have recovered the remains of four people who died in a tragic incident that burned an Oxford Mills home to the ground.

The home, a small log cabin on Stone Road, caught fire Jan. 10. When emergency crews arrived, police say the house was fully engulfed in flames.

OPP had originally said they could not find the occupants of the home, but suspected there to be four people inside at the time of the blaze because of the number of vehicles parked outside.

Wednesday, OPP say the remains have been discovered. Police have yet to release the names of the four deceased.

OPP say they are assisting the Office of the Fire Marshal and the Coroner’s Officer with the investigation, which is ongoing.

