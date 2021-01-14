From electronics to bedding: The best deals this January

Send this page to someone via email

The holiday season may be over but this doesn’t mean the deals have gone away.

Personal finance expert Barry Choi recently joined The Morning Show with some timely tips on what you should and shouldn’t buy in January.

For the tech lovers, he recommends attending the Computer Electronic Show online that wraps up on Thursday.

He says electronics go on sale when new products are announced and this way stores tend to clear out stock.

“Keep an eye out, if you’re looking to buy a big-ticket item which is electronics related,” he added.

For those struggling to buy fitness equipment, Choi had a simple solution.

He recommends checking out Costcoeast.ca — a ‘community sources website’ where people alert the best deals at Costco.

Another hack is to sign up for alerts with Nowinstock.net. This site tracks when major retailers have the most-wanted items back in stock.

“You sign up for newsletters or email alerts and when a retailer has (the product) in stock, you can pick it up right away.”

The finance expert’s personal favourite tip is to have a list of items within a group of friends.

“So, if you happen to be shopping online and my buddy finds Bowflex weights, I’m like, ‘Buy it!’ No questions asked and then send it over to me later.”

For linens, Chio recommends going for ‘white sales’ that offer up to 75 per cent off bed and bath items.

Some hotels, he adds, are also selling new bed linens for discounted prices.

According to Canada’s Food Price Report 2021, the average Canadian family will pay up to an extra $695 for groceries this year.

Food waste can also end up costing an additional $1,100 each year, he said. A simple hack is to order meal delivery kits online for a single portion.

“It’s an easy way to make sure you’re not wasting food and encourages you to start cooking,” he added.

To learn more about the latest deals, watch the full video above.