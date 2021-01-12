Kingston man accused of stealing drugs from Collins Bay Institution pharmacy

Send this page to someone via email

The joint penitentiary squad has charged a Kingston man for the alleged theft of prescription drugs from the Collins Bay Institution pharmacy.

According to OPP, the squad, along with members of Correctional Service Canada (CSC), began an investigation into the alleged thefts Dec. 4, 2020.

Police say the drugs were stolen sometime in October or early November, 2020.

Tuesday, OPP announced that 59-year-old Greg Cox was charged with theft under $5,000.

OPP could said they could not release what kind of drugs were allegedly stolen, and exactly how much.

CSC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

