Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Kingston man accused of stealing drugs from Collins Bay Institution pharmacy

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted January 12, 2021 5:06 pm
OPP say a Kingston man is facing theft charges for stealing prescription medication from Collins Bay Institution's pharmacy.
OPP say a Kingston man is facing theft charges for stealing prescription medication from Collins Bay Institution's pharmacy. Global News

The joint penitentiary squad has charged a Kingston man for the alleged theft of prescription drugs from the Collins Bay Institution pharmacy.

According to OPP, the squad, along with members of Correctional Service Canada (CSC), began an investigation into the alleged thefts Dec. 4, 2020.

Police say the drugs were stolen sometime in October or early November, 2020.

Read more: Kingston police thwart contraband throw-over at Collins Bay Institution

Tuesday, OPP announced that 59-year-old Greg Cox was charged with theft under $5,000.

OPP could said they could not release what kind of drugs were allegedly stolen, and exactly how much.

Trending Stories

CSC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'Police investigating inmate death at Collins Bay Institution' Police investigating inmate death at Collins Bay Institution
Police investigating inmate death at Collins Bay Institution – Nov 15, 2020
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Theftprescription drugsCollins BayCollins Bay Institutionpharmacy theftOPP thefttheft OPPCollins Bay PharmacyCollins Bay theftprescription drug theft
Flyers
More weekly flyers