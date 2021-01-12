Slave Lake working around MLA Pat Rehn to get things done after issuing scathing letter: mayor

Send this page to someone via email

The mayor of Slave Lake said the Alberta town is now working around its provincial legislature member in order to get things done for the community.

Mayor Tyler Warman said United Conservative MLA Pat Rehn has not reached out to town council since members issued a public letter a week ago calling for him to resign for non-performance of duties.

Read more: Slave Lake council asks for resignation of MLA Pat Rehn in open letter

But Warman says senior provincial officials have called and are working with the town on priority issues.

Warman said for almost two years, council has told Rehn in person and by letter that it’s unhappy with him for failing to show up for meetings and for not reading briefing materials for ones he did attend.

Story continues below advertisement

The mayor says the last straw came when Rehn was found to be among some UCP MLAs who left Canada over Christmas to vacation in sunny hot spots, despite the government urging Albertans to stay home to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Rehn recently lost his legislature committee responsibilities as a result.

2:15 Kenney says travel scandal points to ‘a breakdown of discipline in this caucus’ Kenney says travel scandal points to ‘a breakdown of discipline in this caucus’

High Prairie, another community in Rehn’s constituency of Lesser Slave Lake, is now debating the draft of its own censure letter to Rehn for poor performance.

Rehn’s constituency office declined to make him available for an interview, but in a recent Facebook post Rehn says he remains committed to serving the people of his constituency.

Story continues below advertisement