Canada

New Brunswick city rebuilding its IT system after major cyber attack in November

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 12, 2021 11:08 am
File photo of a person using a computer.
The Canadian Press

Saint John, N.B., is rebuilding its computer networks rather than submit to criminals who launched a cyber attack against the city in November.

City manager John Collins updated council Monday on the city’s efforts to rebuild its IT systems following a ransomware attack; he said no ransom was paid.

READ MORE: Saint John’s recovery from cyberattack to stretch into 2021

Hackers launch ransomware attacks by infecting computers with a piece of software and often demand money in exchange for the attack to end.

Collins says systems were disconnected from the internet as soon as the Nov. 13 attack was discovered, and he says it’s not believed any personal identifying information such as banking details was stolen.

He wouldn’t say which systems were affected by the attack or provide any other information he said could help the hackers or copycats.

Collins says the cost of the network rebuild will be covered by insurance and the city’s IT reserve fund.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 12, 2021.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
New BrunswickSafetySaint Johncyber attackRansomware attacksIT Systems
