Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Peterborough man charged with fraud involving items sold via Facebook Marketplace

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 12, 2021 11:15 am
A Peterborough man faces fraud charges involving selling items via Facebook Marketplace.
A Peterborough man faces fraud charges involving selling items via Facebook Marketplace. The Canadian Press file

A Peterborough man has been charged with fraud following an investigation into online transactions.

Police say over the past four months, the man was allegedly selling items through Facebook’s Marketplace. On two occasions, he allegedly accepted money from an interested buyer but did not provide the item he was selling.

Read more: Alleged Alberta puppy scam foiled but not before several buyers left disappointed

On Friday, police say the accused came to the police station and was arrested.

David Lundrigan, 22, of Peterborough, was charged with two counts of fraud under $5,000.

He was released and will appear in court in Peterborough on Feb. 17.

Trending Stories

“Peterborough Police encourage residents to always approach online second-hand sales with caution, including observing the merchandise in person before sending money,” police said Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'Ask an Expert: online shopping safety tips' Ask an Expert: online shopping safety tips
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
FacebookFraudPeterborough PolicePeterborough Police ServicePeterborough crimeOnline ShoppingFacebook Marketplacepeterborough fraud
Flyers
More weekly flyers