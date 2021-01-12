Peterborough man charged with fraud involving items sold via Facebook Marketplace

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough man has been charged with fraud following an investigation into online transactions.

Police say over the past four months, the man was allegedly selling items through Facebook’s Marketplace. On two occasions, he allegedly accepted money from an interested buyer but did not provide the item he was selling.

On Friday, police say the accused came to the police station and was arrested.

David Lundrigan, 22, of Peterborough, was charged with two counts of fraud under $5,000.

He was released and will appear in court in Peterborough on Feb. 17.

“Peterborough Police encourage residents to always approach online second-hand sales with caution, including observing the merchandise in person before sending money,” police said Tuesday.

