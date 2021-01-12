Man facing several charges after 4 people attacked with hammer in Toronto subway car

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a man is facing several charges after four people were attacked with a hammer inside a subway car.

Police said officers were called to Bloor-Yonge station at 9 p.m. on Saturday.

Officers said a man was in a TTC subway car when he attacked four people with a hammer, leaving them with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the man was found and arrested inside of the station.

A police spokesperson previously told Global News it was believed the suspect hit people at random.

Otgonbayer Dunsel, 49, of Toronto has since been charged with two counts of aggravated assault, four counts of assault with a weapon, two counts of failing to comply with probation, and possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

He appeared in court on Sunday.

