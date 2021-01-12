Menu

Crime

York police charge Markham music teacher in connection with alleged historic sex assaults

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 12, 2021 2:22 pm
Angus WONG, 48, of the City of Markham, has been charged by York police.
Angus WONG, 48, of the City of Markham, has been charged by York police. York police/Handouts

Police have charged a Toronto-area violin teacher over alleged historical sex assaults against a child.

York Regional Police say they arrested 48-year-old Angus Wong of Markham, Ont., on Jan. 7, after an investigation began last month when a female came forward.

Police say the female alleges the assaults happened during lessons at her violin teacher’s home between 2008 and 2016 beginning when she was eight years old.

Trending Stories

Wong is facing multiple charges including sexual assault, sexual exploitation and sexual interference with a person under 16.

Police say he has lived in Markham, Toronto and London, Ont., over the last few decades.

Investigators say there may be more victims and they are encouraging anyone who feels they may have been sexually assaulted to report the incident if it is safe to do so.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
CrimeYork Regional PoliceYork PoliceMarkham Music Teacher ChargedMarkham Sex AssaultsYork Sex Assaults
