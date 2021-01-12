Freezing drizzle could make for slippery conditions in London region

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada says freezing drizzle Tuesday could cause some issues in the London area.

Tuesday morning, the national weather agency issued a freezing drizzle advisory for London, Parkhill, and eastern Middlesex County.

Forecasters say freezing drizzle has already been observed Tuesday morning, and there have been reports of ice on the roads and sidewalks in the region. Forecasters say the drizzle may be mixed with light snow at times, and is expected to end later Tuesday morning.

They add there is potential for the freezing drizzle to return Tuesday evening.

Motorists are asked to take extra care as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.

