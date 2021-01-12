Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Weather

Freezing drizzle could make for slippery conditions in London region

By Jake Jeffrey 980 CFPL
Posted January 12, 2021 8:01 am
Dave Chidley/The Canadian Press/file

Environment Canada says freezing drizzle Tuesday could cause some issues in the London area.

Tuesday morning, the national weather agency issued a freezing drizzle advisory for London, Parkhill, and eastern Middlesex County.

Read more: No injuries following garage fire in Huron Heights: London Fire Department

Forecasters say freezing drizzle has already been observed Tuesday morning, and there have been reports of ice on the roads and sidewalks in the region. Forecasters say the drizzle may be mixed with light snow at times, and is expected to end later Tuesday morning.

Trending Stories

They add there is potential for the freezing drizzle to return Tuesday evening.

Motorists are asked to take extra care as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
LondonEnvironment CanadaWeatherFreezing RainSpecial Weather StatementMiddlesex CountyParkhillFreezing Drizzle
Flyers
More weekly flyers