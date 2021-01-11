No injuries following garage fire in Huron Heights: London Fire Department

Send this page to someone via email

Firefighters in London, Ont., say there are no injuries to report following a garage fire in the city’s Huron Heights neighbourhood.

Platoon Chief Kirk Loveland told Global News that crews responded to the blaze at home on Kaladar Drive near Wadsworth Street late Monday afternoon.

When firefighters arrived, a two-car garage detached from the home was engulfed in flames.

“The fire had actually extended to the fencing around the area and could’ve potentially started getting into the house, but the crews were able to knock the fire down,” Loveland said.

The platoon chief adds that the homeowner was able to remove a vehicle from inside the garage before it caught fire, however it did sustain paint damage from the heat.

“The garage is a total loss… The roof’s collapsed in and basically the structure’s gone,” Loveland said.

An investigation is underway into the cause and origin of the blaze. There is no damage estimate as of Monday evening.

“We don’t know how many tools or working materials he had (in the garage). He used it as a shop, so there could be substantial value with the materials inside,” Loveland added.

