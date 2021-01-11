Staples offers to buy Office Depot owner nearly five years after second takeover bid rejected

Send this page to someone via email

Office supplies retailer Staples on Monday said it made an offer to buy Office Depot owner ODP Corp for US$2.1 billion in cash, nearly five years after its second takeover effort was rejected.

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission blocked Staple’s US$6.3 billion offer in 2016, saying a merger between the two could reduce competition for nationwide contracts for office supplies.

The two companies agreed to merge in 1996, but the deal was put to rest as a government lawsuit argued the move would have meant higher prices for pens, paper and other office supplies.

Staples was a public company when it attempted the acquisition. It went private in 2017.

Staples said it is prepared to take “all necessary measures” to divest ODP’s B2B Business to a FTC approved and qualified buyer.

USR Parent Inc, or Staples, said it would offer US$40 per for each ODP share, a premium of 8.2 per cent to Friday’s close.

ODP’s shares rose about 11 per cent to US$41 before the opening bell.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)