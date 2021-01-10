Menu

Canada

Niagara police investigate death of diver in Welland Canal

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted January 10, 2021 10:34 am
Francis Vachon / The Canadian Press

A diver has died after becoming trapped under ice in the Welland Recreational Canal.

Niagara police say they were called out to the canal near Prince Charles Drive just after 1 p.m. on Saturday after a report of a missing diver.

Upon arrival, officers were told two men in their 20s were scuba diving when they became separated. One diver surfaced and made attempts to locate his partner who had become trapped under the ice, according to detectives.

Welland Fire was able to extricate the diver and EMS transported him to hospital with vital signs absent.

The diver never recovered, according to Niagara police.

An investigation is ongoing.

