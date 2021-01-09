Menu

Canada

Belle Grove brand mushrooms recalled due to possible contamination

By Staff The Canadian Press
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says the product may be contaminated with the bacteria that causes botulism.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says the product may be contaminated with the bacteria that causes botulism. Canadian Food Inspection Agency

OTTAWA — Monaghan Mushrooms Ltd. is recalling its Belle Grove brand Whole White Mushrooms.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says the product may be contaminated with the bacteria that causes botulism.

The mushrooms were sold in Ontario in 227 gram packages with a best before date of Jan. 15, 2021.

Anyone who has them should either thrown them out or return them to the place of purchase.

There have been no reports of any illness linked to the mushrooms.

However, the bacteria (Clostridium botulinum) can cause a variety of symptoms ranging from facial paralysis and slurred speech to blurred vision and, in the most severe cases, death.

