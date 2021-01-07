Fort Qu’Appelle’s winter festival cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic concerns

Send this page to someone via email

Considered one of Saskatchewan’s most popular winter events, the Fort Winter Festival in Fort Qu’Appelle is cancelled due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s a group of volunteers that puts the event together and we certainly don’t have expertise in ensuring that we can set up an event like this in such a way that participants and spectators can be safe,” said Becky Hill, the event’s planning committee co-chair.

Hill said the three-day festival will be missed as it brings in about 3,000 people.

“It’s really difficult to know what the uptake of the whole event will be, whether there’d be lots of people interested or not,” Hill said.

“It’s difficult to plan for such an event with so many unknowns with the restrictions that potentially could be put in place.”

Last year’s event featured an ice palace, an ice fishing tournament and a polar bear dip, among other things

It also provided visitors with horse sleigh rides, a Ukrainian dinner and several food truck options.

“A lot of people really look forward to it. We get positive feedback on our social media and that kind of thing when we start posting information about the events,” Hill said.

“It’s really sad knowing that people will be disappointed and we’re disappointed.”

Hill said she is hopeful the festival will return in full force in 2022.

“When the festival is able to get restarted, there’ll be renewed energy and renewed enthusiasm and everyone will be excited to participate and see what’s happening around the community,” Hill said.

The festival relies on about 100 volunteers each year.

