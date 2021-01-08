Menu

Entertainment

The Ongoing History of New Music, episode 905: Theories, thoughts, and half-baked ideas

By Alan Cross Corus Radio
One of the byproducts of doing a show like this for as long as I’ve been doing it is that it’s really hard to turn off your brain. I’m always thinking about topic ideas, ways to link facts and trivia today, reading lots of books, and talking to lots of people, all in an effort to keep coming up with things we can talk about.The result of all this researching and thinking and writing are some ideas and perspectives on music, music history, how music is made, how it’s distributed and consumed, and how seemingly small things have led to big changes. That’s one thing,Another is the opinions that inevitably form by observing the opinions of others. Why do people like some things and hate others? That intrigues me. This has led to some concrete viewpoints and perspectives, But not all of them are quite fully formed. It feels like I’ve almost grasped a concept, but it’s not quite right yet. There are holes in the theory that I haven’t quite explained away. Yet I can’t help believe that I’m onto something.I’ve also learned that when you’re not sure about something, source the crowd. You might not like the answers, but it’s better than living in your own head and getting it wrong.So let me bounce a few things off you and then you can tell me if I’m onto something, if I’m missing the point, or if I’ve completely lost the plot. Here are some theories, thoughts, and admittedly half-baked ideas.Songs heard on this show:
  • Edwin, Theories
  • Psychedelic Furs, Heartbreak Beat (Extended)
  • Soundgarden, My Wave
  • Arcade Fire, Wake Up
  • Pocket Gods, You Can’t Burn Streams
  • Mark Ronson and Business International, Record Collection
  • Tweeds, I Need That Record
  • The Undead, Somebody Super Like You
And Eric Wilhite is back making playlists.
