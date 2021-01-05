High-risk sexual, violent offender living in Regina’s Heritage neighbourhood: police

Send this page to someone via email

The Regina Police Service is making the public aware of a sexual offender who it says is a high risk to re-offend.

Kelly Roger Furi, 46, lives in Regina’s Heritage neighbourhood at a home that provides supervision and monitoring of his activities.

Police say Furi has a criminal history that includes violent sexual offences with a history of re-offending.

During his time in jail, Furi completed programming aimed at addressing his risk factors, but police say he has not made any progress in reducing his risk to re-offend.

Furi began his long-term supervision order on Jan. 4. and must abide by the following conditions.

Must return to the residential facility nightly;

Must not be in the company of sex trade workers;

Immediately report all intimate sexual and non-sexual relationships and friendships with females to his parole supervisor;

Not to be in or near areas where sex trade workers frequent;

Reside at a Community Correctional Centre or Community Residential Facility for a period of 365 days;

Follow a treatment plan/program to be arranged by his parole supervisor in the areas of family violence, anger, and sexual violence; and

No direct or indirect contact with the victims or any member of their family.

Police are asking residents not to embark on any form of vigilantism or other unreasonable conduct directed at Furi.

Anyone wishing to report an incident where Furi is in violation of his conditions should call Regina police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

