New Year’s Eve standoff in Norway House leads to 11 arrests

Eleven people ranging in ages from 18 to 67 were arrested following an hour-long New Year’s Eve standoff in Norway House, according to RCMP.

The situation began around 7:40 p.m. when Mounties were called about a fight in progress between two men at a home in the community.

When they arrived, officers say they were told a 25-year-old man involved had run to a nearby home and was armed with a shotgun and ammunition.

They were also told as many as 13 people could be inside.

RCMP surrounded the home and tried unsuccessfully to contact those inside.

Mounties say at around 8:45 p.m., several suspects left the house and surrendered.

Officers then entered the home and arrested the remaining suspects, and allegedly seized a loaded shotgun.

An RCMP spokesperson says the 10 people arrested in addition to the 25-year-old man are facing firearms charges for allegedly attempting to conceal the shotgun.

Police say Alec Muswagon, 25, is facing numerous firearm charges and remains in custody.

Meanwhile, six other men, aged 67, 30, 30, 27, 20 and 18, along with four women, aged 30, 23, 23 and 19, were arrested and released with a later court date.

The investigation continues.

