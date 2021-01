Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police say a woman in her 20s was seriously injured on Monday after being dragged by a transit bus.

The woman was running to catch a bus in the area of 17 Avenue and 36 Street southeast at around 8:30 p.m. when she fell under the vehicle, police said.

Police investigate after a woman was dragged by a Calgary Transit bus on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. Global News

Police said the victim suffered “severe” bone breaks.

The Calgary Police Service’s traffic unit is investigating.

