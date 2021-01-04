Menu

Sports

Canadian soccer star Alphonso Davies named to L’Equipe’s world team of the year in 2020

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 4, 2021 9:15 pm
Alphonso Davies (L) of Bayern Munich in action against Francois Kamano (R) of Lokomotiv Moscow during the UEFA Champions League group A soccer match between Bayern Munich and Lokomotiv Moscow in Munich, Germany, 09 December 2020. EPA/Lukas Barth-Tuttas

Canadian soccer star Alphonso Davies earned another honour Monday, named to L’Equipe’s world team of the year for 2020.

The 20-year-old fullback from Edmonton is one of four current Bayern Munich players on the all-star team assembled by the respected French sports daily. Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, midfielder Joshua Kimmich and striker Robert Lewandowski are also featured, as is former Bayern midfielder Thiago Alcantara, now with Liverpool.

Davies has already been named to the FIFPRO men’s World 11, the first North American to be voted onto the all-star squad by his peers. In 2020, he won the Champions League, Bundesliga title. DFB Cup and UEFA SuperCup with Bayern. He was named Bundesliga rookie of the year for 2019-20.

Edmonton-raised Alphonso Davies makes history by earning a spot on FIFPRO World 11 

The L’Equipe world team also includes Liverpool defenders Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander- Arnott, Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos, Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne, Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo and Paris Saint-German forward Neymar.

There was no place for Barcelona star forward Lionel Messi.

