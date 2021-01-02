Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

St. Thomas, Ont., police searching for armed robbery suspect

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted January 2, 2021 11:14 am
Police say the suspect was wearing a dark blue hoodie, dark pants, tan-coloured gloves and black shoes with white trim.
Police say the suspect was wearing a dark blue hoodie, dark pants, tan-coloured gloves and black shoes with white trim. St. Thomas police

St. Thomas, Ont., police are on the lookout for a suspect in an armed robbery.

Police say shortly before 9 p.m. Friday, a man with a handgun went inside Fenlon’s Family Market located at 114 Confederation Dr.

According to officials, the man fled on foot after the robbery and was last seen going northbound on Confederation Drive.

Read more: St. Thomas police release security video of robbery suspects

Police searched the area but couldn’t find him.

Two more photos of the armed robbery suspect provided by St. Thomas police.
Two more photos of the armed robbery suspect provided by St. Thomas police.

The suspect is described as a man between six-feet and six-feet-three-inches tall with a slim build.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

He was wearing a dark blue hoodie, dark pants, tan-coloured gloves and black shoes with white trim.

Police say the store employee was not injured.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact St. Thomas police at 519-631-1224 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
PoliceRobberyArmed RobberySuspectSt. ThomasSt. Thomas PoliceRobbery suspectArmed robbery suspectSt. Thomas police robbery suspect
Flyers
More weekly flyers