St. Thomas, Ont., police searching for armed robbery suspect

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

St. Thomas, Ont., police are on the lookout for a suspect in an armed robbery.

Police say shortly before 9 p.m. Friday, a man with a handgun went inside Fenlon’s Family Market located at 114 Confederation Dr.

According to officials, the man fled on foot after the robbery and was last seen going northbound on Confederation Drive.

Police searched the area but couldn’t find him.

Two more photos of the armed robbery suspect provided by St. Thomas police.

The suspect is described as a man between six-feet and six-feet-three-inches tall with a slim build.

Story continues below advertisement

He was wearing a dark blue hoodie, dark pants, tan-coloured gloves and black shoes with white trim.

Police say the store employee was not injured.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact St. Thomas police at 519-631-1224 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).