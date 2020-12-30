Woman charged in stabbing of Portage la Prairie RCMP officer

A Portage la Prairie woman is facing charges after RCMP say she stabbed a police officer with a large, homemade knife during an arrest early Boxing Day.
The officer met up with the woman after a suspicious person was reported in the backyard of a home on Wilkinson Crescent around 9:30 a.m.
Police say the suspect, a 40-year-old woman, was walking on Crescent Road East when the officer approached.
They say the woman, who was not dressed for the weather and appeared to be on drugs, tried to run but instead stumbled and fell down.
The woman was placed under arrest, but police say she resisted and stabbed the officer in the thigh while the two scuffled.
The officer was eventually able to regain control of the suspect.
Police say a search of the woman found a capped needle and the large, homemade knife which had been tucked into her waistband.
The officer drove himself to hospital where he was treated and released.
The woman is now facing charges of assaulting a police officer, carrying a concealed weapon, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
