Offensive lineman Jemarcus Hardrick staying with Winnipeg Blue Bombers

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed American offensive lineman Jermarcus Hardrick to a one-year extension.

The six-foot-five, 320-pound Nebraska product will be entering his seventh CFL season in 2021, and fifth with Winnipeg.

Be patient Blue Bomber fans, yes it’s been quiet but there will be lots of news of player signings early in the New Year. — Bob Irving (@BobIrvingCJOB) December 30, 2020

Hardrick started every game for the Blue Bombers last year en route to a Grey Cup win.

Hardrick broke into the league with B.C. in 2014 before joining Saskatchewan the following year.

He had been scheduled to be a free agent in February.

