Offensive lineman Jemarcus Hardrick staying with Winnipeg Blue Bombers

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed American offensive lineman Jermarcus Hardrick to a one-year extension.
The six-foot-five, 320-pound Nebraska product will be entering his seventh CFL season in 2021, and fifth with Winnipeg.
Hardrick started every game for the Blue Bombers last year en route to a Grey Cup win.
Hardrick broke into the league with B.C. in 2014 before joining Saskatchewan the following year.
He had been scheduled to be a free agent in February.
