Sports

Offensive lineman Jemarcus Hardrick staying with Winnipeg Blue Bombers

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Jermarcus Hardrick, No. 51, seen during practice for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.
Jermarcus Hardrick, No. 51, seen during practice for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. BlueBombers.com

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed American offensive lineman Jermarcus Hardrick to a one-year extension.

The six-foot-five, 320-pound Nebraska product will be entering his seventh CFL season in 2021, and fifth with Winnipeg.

Hardrick started every game for the Blue Bombers last year en route to a Grey Cup win.

Read more: Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ free agent list grows by 3

Hardrick broke into the league with B.C. in 2014 before joining Saskatchewan the following year.

He had been scheduled to be a free agent in February.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
