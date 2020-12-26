Kelowna neighborhood comes together to help a family in need

Lisa and Ed Vandermeer’s freezer is always full. So full that over the holidays they wanted to share.

“I was digging through the freezer earlier and realized we had just got a bunch of meat that we bought and I said to my husband, ‘I wonder if there’s anyone out in the neighbourhood who can’t afford it or hasn’t had the chance to go out’,” said Lisa Vandermeer.

Vandermeer found a family who needed a little extra help to get through the holidays and posted it on a community group on Facebook about her idea and was overwhelmed by the support from her neighbours.

“People just started saying well what about this and how about that. We ended up with turkey, roast beef, toilet paper and tons of baking,” said Vandermeer.

The neighbours rallied around the Vandermeer’s idea dropping off cookies, eggs, bacon, pasta and more. Meaning the family in need was not only able to enjoy Christmas dinner but also have groceries for the week.

Jasmine Martens baked up a storm to help Vandermeer create the holiday hamper.

“I knew that I had more than I needed in the house so I got together a care basket with some baking we had done some food and unopened boxes of cookies some food, toys and stocking stuffers,” said Martens.

Now the Vandermeers are planning their next neighbourhood meal donation turning the impromptu Christmas dinner giveaway into a new holiday tradition. It’s one that the Vandermeers hope will keep her tight-knit neighbourhood connected while we are told to stay apart.