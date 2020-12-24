Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

Brandon RCMP say 2 injured in crash near Wawanesa, Man.

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted December 24, 2020 1:10 pm
A photo of an RCMP cruiser.
A photo of an RCMP cruiser. File / Global News

Brandon RCMP are investigating a crash near Wawanesa that sent two to hospital early Christmas Eve.

Emergency crews were called after police say two vehicles crashed on Highway 430, just north of Wawanesa, around 1:10 a.m. Thursday.

Read more: Five hospitalized in seven-vehicle Winnipeg crash

The driver and lone occupant of one of the vehicles, a 43-year-old woman from the RM of Oakland-Wawanesa, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

The other driver and lone occupant, a 28-year-old woman from Shilo, was also taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Trending Stories

Police are continuing to investigate and no other details were provided later in the day Thursday.

Click to play video 'Bus crashes into East Kildonan home' Bus crashes into East Kildonan home
Bus crashes into East Kildonan home

 

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Manitoba RCMPManitoba crashBrandon RCMPcollision injuriesSerious Crash Wawanesawawanesa collisionWawanesa Crash
Flyers
More weekly flyers