Brandon RCMP say 2 injured in crash near Wawanesa, Man.

Brandon RCMP are investigating a crash near Wawanesa that sent two to hospital early Christmas Eve.

Emergency crews were called after police say two vehicles crashed on Highway 430, just north of Wawanesa, around 1:10 a.m. Thursday.

The driver and lone occupant of one of the vehicles, a 43-year-old woman from the RM of Oakland-Wawanesa, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The other driver and lone occupant, a 28-year-old woman from Shilo, was also taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are continuing to investigate and no other details were provided later in the day Thursday.

