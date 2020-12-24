What’s open in Winnipeg over the holidays?

Send this page to someone via email

With many businesses and civic facilities affected by Manitoba’s code red pandemic restrictions already closed, many others that have been open will be closing their doors and/or changing their hours due to the Christmas and new year’s holidays.

Here’s what’s open and what’s closed throughout the city this holiday season.

Errands and city services

Canada Post won’t be delivering or receiving mail on Dec. 25 or 28, and post offices will be closed on those days.

All City of Winnipeg offices and facilities are closed Dec. 25 and 28, and Jan. 1, 2021.

Recycling, garbage and yard waste won’t be picked up on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1. If Friday is your regular pickup day, it will be temporarily moved to Saturday for those two weeks.

Winnipeg Transit will run on a Sunday schedule on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1.

Winnipeg Animal Services is closed on Dec. 25 and 26, and Jan. 1.

Malls

(Note: only stores that are deemed essential by the province are open due to restrictions)

Polo Park

Dec. 24: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Dec. 25: closed

Dec. 26: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Dec. 31: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Jan. 1: closed

St. Vital

Dec. 24: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Dec. 25: closed

Dec. 26: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Dec. 31: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Jan. 1: closed

Kildonan Place

Dec. 24: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Dec. 25: closed

Dec. 26: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Dec. 31: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Jan. 1: closed

Garden City

Dec 24: 9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Dec 25: closed

Dec 26: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Dec 31: 9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Jan 1: closed

Grant Park

Dec. 24: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Dec. 25: closed

Dec. 26: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Dec. 31: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Jan. 1: closed

Outlet Collection Winnipeg

Dec. 24: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Dec. 25: closed

Dec. 26: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Dec. 31: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Jan. 1: closed

Attractions



Museums remain closed due to pandemic restrictions.

The Assiniboine Park Zoo is closed due to pandemic restrictions.

