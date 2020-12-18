Kawartha-Haliburton Crime Stoppers faces possible closure over declining donations: president

Send this page to someone via email

Kawartha-Haliburton Crime Stoppers says the non-profit organization needs support or it could be forced to close.

In a statement from president Gary Burns, the organization met last week to discuss its future. It is facing financial challenges as it relies entirely on individual and corporate donations, which Burns says have dropped due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“KH Crime Stoppers, along with many charities in light of COVID, has seen a drop in donations and their charitable events this past year,” Burns said. “It would be a very sad day for Haliburton and Kawartha Lakes if the local Crime Stoppers program closed.”

Individuals submit anonymous tips to assist police in investigations. The program says it has helped police in the City of Kawartha Lakes and Haliburton county with 419 arrests, including seizing $34,171,283 worth of drugs, assisting in $1,960,182 of returned property, in addition to contributing information for up to 70 seized weapons.

“We believe that a responsible board must consider all options and have plans in place,” Burns said. “We will do everything in our power to keep this vital service available to the community, including asking the community we serve for help.”

Crime Stoppers’ current financial footing could see the organization fold and the community lose an invaluable service, Burns said.

“Being able to report a crime or provide tips anonymously gives people who may be in vulnerable situations or fearful of their safety the avenue they need,” Burns said. “They are never required to testify, and we don’t collect any identifying information.”

January is Crime Stoppers Month and the board of directors will be highlighting the benefit of the organization throughout next month.

“With everything we hear in the news, read in the paper, or see online about drugs and crime in our community, we can’t afford to lose this program,” Burns said. “The Board of Directors is committed to looking at new ways to secure donations and funds to continue to operate, but we will need help.”

Donations to the Kawartha-Haliburton Crime Stoppers program can be made online at www.khcrimestoppers.com, by cheque made payable to “Kawartha-Haliburton Crime Stoppers Inc” mailed to P.O. Box 155, Lindsay, ON K9V 4R8 or for sponsorship or other inquiries email admin@khcrimestoppers.com.

“We are also looking for additional board members who are looking to volunteer a little of their time and expertise,” Burns said.