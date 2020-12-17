‘The dog was driving’: B.C. woman blames pet for crash that sent vehicle into ditch

Send this page to someone via email

A woman on Vancouver Island is accused of throwing her dog under the bus after her vehicle ended up in a ditch.

On Dec. 1, Comox Valley RCMP said they received a report of a vehicle that had been driven into a ditch on Lazo Road in Comox.

The investigating officer found a woman and her dog at the scene.

Police said the woman told the officer it was just her and her pet inside the vehicle when it crashed into the ditch, and that the dog was driving.

RCMP had suspicions about the woman’s claim and said the officer “quickly developed the opinion that this woman’s ability to operate her motor vehicle was affected by alcohol.”

The woman was issued a 90-day immediate roadside prohibition after she allegedly refused to provide a breath sample.

No word on whether the dog will be ditching its owner after the incident.