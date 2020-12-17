Menu

N.S. judge rejects attempt by Crown to remove Randy Riley’s lawyer

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 17, 2020 4:15 pm
Donald Chad Smith was fatally shot while attempting to deliver a pizza to an apartment building in Dartmouth in 2010.
HALIFAX – A Nova Scotia Supreme Court judge has rejected the Crown’s application to remove the defence lawyer for a man facing a new trial on second-degree murder.

Justice Denise Boudreau ruled today that Randy Riley can keep Trevor McGuigan as his lawyer.

Read more: Nova Scotia Crown seeks removal of defence lawyer before new murder trial

The reasons motivating the judge’s decision — and the Crown’s application — are under a publication ban to protect Riley’s right to a fair trial.

Last month, the Supreme Court of Canada ordered a new trial for Riley, who was convicted in 2018 of killing 27-year-old Donald Chad Smith on Oct. 23, 2010.

Read more: Supreme Court orders new trial for Halifax man convicted in pizza delivery death

Smith was found with a gunshot wound to the upper right side of his body, with his red pizza delivery bag nearby.

Riley has been in jail since his arrest in July 2013.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
