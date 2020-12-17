Menu

Cannabis

Legal cannabis gains market share in Ontario, but progress will slip next quarter: OCS

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 17, 2020 1:37 pm
Click to play video 'Cannabis retailers plead with Ontario to allow reopening in lockdown zones' Cannabis retailers plead with Ontario to allow reopening in lockdown zones
WATCH ABOVE: From the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, the provincial government has maintained that it would keep both cannabis and alcohol retailers open. But cannabis retailers are crying foul, saying the province is imposing limits on how their products are sold. Morganne Campbell has more in this report – Nov 28, 2020

TORONTO — Ontario’s legal cannabis industry is gaining ground in its fight against the illicit market, but the progress likely won’t last long because of COVID-19 lockdowns.

The province’s pot distributor says between July and September the legal industry controlled slightly more than 36 per cent of the recreational market, up from about 25 per cent the quarter before.

Ontario Cannabis Store chief executive Thomas Haig says the increase is the largest single jump in market share the legal industry has ever seen and noted that it came just 17 days shy of the second anniversary of the legalization of recreational cannabis in Canada.

Read more: As cannabis stores close, some must line up at the post office for weed instead. Is that better?

However, he is warning the legal industry’s market share will decline in the next quarter because of COVID-19 lockdowns that forced pot retailers in Toronto and Peel areas to operate solely through pickup and delivery.

The legal industry has been able to gain some market share because the OCS says 322 products saw their prices reduced during the latest quarter.

The OCS says its sales reached $30.5 million between the start of July and the end of September, while retail stores raked in $173.9 million.

Click to play video 'Edibles, vapes and tea to become available in Ontario pot shops' Edibles, vapes and tea to become available in Ontario pot shops
Edibles, vapes and tea to become available in Ontario pot shops – Jan 3, 2020
© 2020 The Canadian Press
