Canada

Guelph school’s food drive collects over 400 kilograms in donations in 1 day

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted December 16, 2020 4:12 pm
Guelph Lake Public School collected over 400 kilograms of food for the Guelph Food Bank in one day. Twitter

A Guelph elementary school says it collected well over 400 kilograms of food in one day for the Guelph Food Bank.

The annual food drive was held on Tuesday at Guelph Lake Public School on Watson Parkway.

Usually, the food drive carries out for more than just a single day, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was decided that students and staff could just bring in food donations on Tuesday.

Each class was provided with a bin at the start of the day and students were asked to put their donations directly into the bin first thing in the morning before coming into the school.

It was all weighed and it was determined that 432 kilograms (or 952 pounds) of food was collected for the Guelph Food Bank.

