Crime

Arrest warrant issued for man wanted in violent Hamilton assault: police

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted December 15, 2020 2:01 pm
Hamilton police say they are looking for a man as they investigate a violent assault.
Hamilton police say they are looking for a man as they investigate a violent assault.

Hamilton police have issued an arrest warrant for a man who is wanted for a violent assault in the city.

Police allege the accused held a victim against her will and assaulted her with a weapon overnight between Dec. 12 and 13.

Investigators believe it was a targeted attack, and say the victim suffered serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Read more: Police look for suspect after stabbing on Hamilton Mountain

Police say they are looking for Angelo Miller, 29, and say officers searched an apartment unit on Concession Street on Monday but the accused was not there.

Miller is considered armed and dangerous, and residents who see him should not approach him, but instead call 9-1-1.

He is described as white, six-feet tall, about 160 lbs.

Trending Stories

He faces charges of assault with a weapon, forcible confinement, uttering death threats and failing to comply with probation.

