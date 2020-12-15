Arrest warrant issued for man wanted in violent Hamilton assault: police

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police have issued an arrest warrant for a man who is wanted for a violent assault in the city.

Police allege the accused held a victim against her will and assaulted her with a weapon overnight between Dec. 12 and 13.

Investigators believe it was a targeted attack, and say the victim suffered serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Read more: Police look for suspect after stabbing on Hamilton Mountain

Police say they are looking for Angelo Miller, 29, and say officers searched an apartment unit on Concession Street on Monday but the accused was not there.

Miller is considered armed and dangerous, and residents who see him should not approach him, but instead call 9-1-1.

Story continues below advertisement

An arrest warrant has been issued for Angelo Miller (29yrs) from #HamOnt in relation a targeted assault that occurred over the weekend.The victim's injuries are considered serious but not life-threatening. If seen do not approach, call 911 immediately. https://t.co/H0wmTeJFJT — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) December 15, 2020

He is described as white, six-feet tall, about 160 lbs.

He faces charges of assault with a weapon, forcible confinement, uttering death threats and failing to comply with probation.

1:05 Police search for minivan caught on video in hit and run incident on Hamilton Mountain Police search for minivan caught on video in hit and run incident on Hamilton Mountain – Dec 8, 2020