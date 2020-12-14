Helicopter footage shows huge landslide on B.C.’s central coast

Send this page to someone via email

Video shot from a helicopter Sunday shows a huge landslide in a remote area of B.C. north of Powell River.

Staff at 49 North Helicopters, located in Campbell River on Vancouver Island, said they heard about an “unusual amount of wood” floating in Bute Inlet on the weekend.

They decided to fly up the inlet, on B.C.’s central coast, to the Southgate River where they filmed miles and miles of water, mud and floating debris.

Brent Ward, a geologist and professor at Simon Fraser University, said it appears to have been a glacial lake outburst flood that occurred at Elliot Creek just east of the head of Bute Inlet.

There has been a glacial lake outburst flood, Elliot Creek just east of the head of Bute Inlet. Thanks to Interfor ground crews for forwarding the images to Pierre Friele. Details are sparse but appears part of glacier failed and hit lake. Location and satellite to follow. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/Umvn6nybaP — Brent Ward (@GeoBrentatlarge) December 12, 2020

Google Earth location pic.twitter.com/YIJU2rtZBh — Brent Ward (@GeoBrentatlarge) December 12, 2020

The Department of Fisheries and Oceans Canada told Global News on Monday that it is aware of the slide, but did not provide further information.

Global News has reached out to the regional district office for more details.

