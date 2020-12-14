Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Environment

Helicopter footage shows huge landslide on B.C.’s central coast

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted December 14, 2020 6:27 pm
Click to play video 'Helicopter footage shows huge landslide near Bute Inlet on B.C. coast' Helicopter footage shows huge landslide near Bute Inlet on B.C. coast
What appears to be a glacial lake outburst flood has created a landslide on Elliot Creek just east of the head of Bute Inlet near Campbell River on Vancouver Island. 49 North Helicopters flew up the area to take a look.

Video shot from a helicopter Sunday shows a huge landslide in a remote area of B.C. north of Powell River.

Staff at 49 North Helicopters, located in Campbell River on Vancouver Island, said they heard about an “unusual amount of wood” floating in Bute Inlet on the weekend.

They decided to fly up the inlet, on B.C.’s central coast, to the Southgate River where they filmed miles and miles of water, mud and floating debris.

Brent Ward, a geologist and professor at Simon Fraser University, said it appears to have been a glacial lake outburst flood that occurred at Elliot Creek just east of the head of Bute Inlet.

Read more: North Okanagan resident returning to risky situation after landslide

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The Department of Fisheries and Oceans Canada told Global News on Monday that it is aware of the slide, but did not provide further information.

Trending Stories

Global News has reached out to the regional district office for more details.

Click to play video 'North Okanagan homeowner calling for provincial help after landslide leaves home on the edge' North Okanagan homeowner calling for provincial help after landslide leaves home on the edge
North Okanagan homeowner calling for provincial help after landslide leaves home on the edge – Aug 11, 2020
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
landslideBute InletBC landslide Bute InletBute Inlet landslideElliot CreekGlacial lake outburst floodHelicopter footage landslideLandslide BCLandslide Bute Inlet
Flyers
More weekly flyers