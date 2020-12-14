Cobourg man charged with possession of stolen property

Cobourg Police have arrested a man after an incident that took place on Friday.
Officers were dispatched to the area of Munro Street in Cobourg for a report of a suspicious person.
Michael Kitchen, 31, of Cobourg was arrested and charged with possession of property obtained by crime, failing to comply with release order, and failing to comply with probation.
He has since been released with a future court date.
