Crime

Cobourg man charged with possession of stolen property

By Lindsay Biscaia Global News
According to the Cobourg Police Service, officers responded to a call at 1:00 p.m., following reports of a firearm being discharged, and a fight reportedly involving several youths.
Cobourg Police have arrested a man after an incident that took place on Friday.

Officers were dispatched to the area of Munro Street in Cobourg for a report of a suspicious person.

Read more: Peterborough man found with stolen property from residence: police

Michael Kitchen, 31, of Cobourg was arrested and charged with possession of property obtained by crime, failing to comply with release order, and failing to comply with probation.

He has since been released with a future court date.

