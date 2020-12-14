Cobourg man charged with possession of stolen property

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Cobourg Police have arrested a man after an incident that took place on Friday.

Officers were dispatched to the area of Munro Street in Cobourg for a report of a suspicious person.

Michael Kitchen, 31, of Cobourg was arrested and charged with possession of property obtained by crime, failing to comply with release order, and failing to comply with probation.

He has since been released with a future court date.

1:57 Stolen parcel? Here’s what you need to know to outsmart ‘porch pirates’ Stolen parcel? Here’s what you need to know to outsmart ‘porch pirates’ – Jan 8, 2020

Advertisement