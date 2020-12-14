RCMP investigating ‘suspicious death’ of 27-year-old man in Kelowna, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

Kelowna RCMP is investigating the suspicious death of a 27-year-old man at a townhouse complex Sunday night.

Officers responded to a report of a disturbance in the 1700-block of Highway 33 in the Black Mountain area of Kelowna at approximately 9:15 p.m, RCMP said in a statement.

When Mounties and paramedics arrived, they discovered the deceased man outside of a residence.

A photo submitted to Global News by a passerby shows a body covered by a sheet at the end of a driveway near a parked vehicle. Police will not say how the man died.

2:34 Families of missing women demand answers at North Okanagan rally Families of missing women demand answers at North Okanagan rally – Nov 2, 2020

“The investigation is in its’ early stages and officers will be in the area for an undetermined amount of time,” Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy said.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Body found in Bear Creek area in West Kelowna

“This tragic incident appears to be isolated in nature, and we do not believe there is a threat to the general public.”

RCMP said an “adult suspect” was taken into custody, but has not been charged.

The Kelowna RCMP Major Crime Unit has assumed the investigation.

The BC Coroner’s Service is also investigating.

Police said no further information will be released, but Kelowna RCMP is urging anyone with information to come forward and speak with police immediately at 250-762-3300.