Cleveland baseball team to drop ‘Indians’ name: NYT report

Send this page to someone via email

Major League Baseball’s Cleveland franchise will reportedly no longer be known as the Indians, amid a broader reckoning for sports teams that use racist tropes in their branding.

The team is expected to announce a name change sometime this week, three sources familiar with the decision told the New York Times. ESPN later confirmed the report. It’s unclear whether the franchise will immediately choose another name or use a placeholder until a new moniker can be found.

A team spokesperson declined to comment to The Associated Press, but the report comes five months after the franchise vowed to review its brand in light of modern norms.

The team has been known as the Indians for 105 years, though it has faced accusations of racism for many decades. The franchise has co-opted many Indigenous elements and stereotypes over the years, including the “Tribe” nickname and its caricatured mascot, Chief Wahoo.

Story continues below advertisement

Cleveland dropped Chief Wahoo as its mascot in 2019 amid accusations of racism.

In this file photo, the Cleveland Indians’ Andy Marte wipes his face during seventh-inning AL action on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2006 in Toronto. CP PHOTO/Nathan Denette

Outgoing U.S. President Donald Trump waded into the conversation late Sunday, calling it a case of “cancel culture at work” on Twitter.

Trump has frequently denounced cancel culture as a tool of his political foes. He has also used cancel culture as a tool to punish brands he doesn’t like, including Goodyear, HBO, Harley Davidson and Nike.

The reported name change comes less than a year after Washington’s NFL franchise dropped “Redskins,” a racist slur, as its nickname. Washington made the change after sponsors threatened to pull their support from the team during the summer amid major anti-racism protests in the United States.

Story continues below advertisement

3:01 NFL’s Washington team punting Redskins name, logo NFL’s Washington team punting Redskins name, logo – Jul 13, 2020

The Washington Football Team started the NFL season without a new name, and no replacement has been announced.

With the Redskins’ demise, critics turned their attention to a handful of other Indigenous-linked sports franchises that remained. That list included the MLB’s Atlanta Braves and Cleveland, as well as the NFL’s Kansas City Chiefs and the NHL’s Chicago Blackhawks.

The Braves organization ultimately refused to change its name but pledged to discourage the “tomahawk chop,” a fan cheer that has long been condemned as racist.

The Chiefs and Blackhawks acknowledged similar criticism last summer, then later vowed to keep their names while committing to various Indigenous education efforts.

Story continues below advertisement

The Blackhawks faced new questions about their logo last month, when the NHL revealed a line of throwback jerseys for each team. The Blackhawks design reused the Indigenous man’s head that has appeared in most of its branding for decades.

The Blackhawks were the only team whose new logo was not depicted in advertising for the jerseys. Instead, the jersey model is shown with his back turned in all photos on the NHL’s website, and the logo is largely obscured in a Twitter promo released by the team.

Crafted for the Windy City. Introducing the #Blackhawks adidas #ReverseRetro jersey. Hitting the ice in 2021. pic.twitter.com/RQiNU5MkIL — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) November 16, 2020

The Canadian Football League’s Edmonton franchise also dropped its “Eskimos” name amid the summer reckoning. The team is currently gathering fan ideas as it considers a name for the future.

Story continues below advertisement

1:37 EE Football Team looking to the public for its new name EE Football Team looking to the public for its new name – Nov 23, 2020

Most sports franchises derive their names from vicious animals, fierce natural forces, tough jobs or nicknames for local residents (e.g. “Yankees” or “Islanders”). Indigenous people are the only race to inspire team names in North America.

It’s unclear when the Cleveland franchise’s reported name change will take effect.

The franchise did not immediately address the Times’ report on Monday morning.

Story continues below advertisement

—With files from The Associated Press