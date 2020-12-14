Menu

Tech

Google services, Gmail, YouTube back up and running after widespread outage

By Rachael D'Amore Global News
A 3D printed Google logo is seen in this illustration taken April 12, 2020.
A 3D printed Google logo is seen in this illustration taken April 12, 2020. (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo)

Google and several of its services were down for thousands of users worldwide on Monday.

Users of YouTube, Gmail and Google Docs reported issues with the sites early Monday morning.

The services appeared to be restored shortly before 8 a.m. ET.

It’s not clear what caused the sudden outage.

Google has not updated its page dedicated to performance statuses of the aforementioned services to indicate any of its services went down, nor has it commented on the reports.

During the outage, YouTube, which is owned by Google, was not loading. Many users took to social media to report error messages and crashed pages.

Trending Stories

According to outage monitoring website DownDetector, more than 12,000 YouTube users were affected in various parts of the world, including the United States, Britain and India.

Neither Google nor Youtube has responded to a request for comment.

— with files from Reuters

 

