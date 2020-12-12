RCMP lay charges after organized crime bust in Halifax

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia RCMP have laid charges against two men in a federal investigation into organized crime in the province.

On Wednesday, police attempted to stop a car and chased it after it fled. About two minutes into the chase, police “forced the vehicle off the road,” according to a news release.

Police say the driver and passenger were arrested at the scene.

“While police were attempting to stop the vehicle, the occupants threw a loaded handgun out the car window… Following the arrests, police searched the car and located a significant quantity of drugs believed to be cocaine.”

Following the arrest, police conducted a search of a residence on Willett Street in Halifax where they seized a loaded AR-15 assault rifle and ammunition.

Cameron Mombourquette and Dawid Denisow are facing over 10 charges each in connection to the investigation.

They are jointly facing charges of:

transport a prohibited firearm in a careless manner

possession — prohibited weapon for a purpose dangerous to the public peace

possession — prohibited firearm without being the holder of a license

possession — prohibited firearm knowing that they were not the holder of a license

being occupants of a motor vehicle in which they knew that there was at that time a prohibited weapon

possession of a prohibited firearm together with readily accessible ammunition capable of being discharged

without lawful excuse, were in possession of a prohibited firearm knowing the serial number on it had been altered, defaced or removed

In addition, Mombourquette is facing charges of:

operating a vehicle in a manner dangerous to the public

while operating a motor vehicle and being pursued by a peace officer, did fail without reasonable excuse to stop his vehicle as soon as was reasonable in the circumstances

Denisow is facing additional charges in relation to the search of the Willet Street home:

two counts of unsafe storage of a firearm with a loaded magazine in a careless manner

possession of a weapon for a purpose dangerous to the public peace

possession of a firearm without being the holder of a license

possession of a prohibited device without authorization

possession of a firearm knowing that he was not the holder of a license under which he may possess it

possession of a prohibited device knowing that he was not the holder of a license

The RCMP say both men are scheduled to appear in Halifax court on Dec. 14 at 9:30 a.m. to face the charges.

According to the RCMP, the initial traffic stop “was conducted as part of a federal operation that also included searches of 13 residences in Halifax Regional Municipality.”

The chase raised concern among Haligonians who sought answers from police after videos of the chase surfaced on social media.

One showed multiple black SUVs and other vehicles sporting police lights in the high-speed chase. Another video showed at least one man being arrested near a vehicle that had heavy damage to the driver’s side door.

Police officers were shown to be wearing tactical gear and carrying rifles.

After nearly 24 hours of confusion and refusing to disclose details about the large police presence throughout the city, the Mounties said on Thursday their actions were part of a large investigation into organized crime and drugs in the province.

In a Saturday statement, the RCMP said more charges are expected to be laid as a part of this investigation.