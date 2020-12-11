Nova Scotia warns of potential COVID-19 exposure on flights, at locations in New Glasgow

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia health officials are advising residents of potential exposures to the coronavirus on West Jet flights and in New Glasgow.

Public Health asks anyone at the following New Glasgow locations to monitor for symptoms of COVID-19:

Atlantic Superstore (394 Westville Rd.) on Dec. 6 between 12:30 – 3:30 p.m.

Canadian Tire (Highland Square Mall, 699 Westville Rd.) on Dec. 6 between 12:30 – 3:30 p.m.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at either of these locations on the date noted may develop symptoms until Dec. 20.

In addition, a positive case was identified in a traveler who may have been infectious while on the following flights:

West Jet Flight WS 670, departing from Calgary on Dec. 9 at 1:30 p.m. to Toronto, arriving at 7:15 p.m. Passengers in rows 12-18, in seats D, E, and F were most likely to be exposed to the virus.

West Jet Flight WS 254, departing from Toronto on Dec. 9 at 9:45 p.m. to Halifax, arriving at 12:48 a.m. Passengers in rows 15-21 in seats A, B, and C were most likely to be exposed to the virus.

Passengers are asked to continue self-isolating as required and to monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.

