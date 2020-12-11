N.B. Justice and Public Safety reminds public of holiday fire safety tips

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick residents are being reminded to take precautions for fire hazards to protect their families and homes over the holiday season.

Justice and Public Safety Minister Hugh J. Flemming says with holiday decorations such as lights, ornaments and trees, it is important to be cautious as these decorations may pose a fire hazard.

Some holiday fire safety tips include avoid placing trees near heat sources, never use candlelit trees and water trees daily, remove the tree within 10 to 14 days, use Canadian Standards Association certified lights and inspect before use, keep indoor lights inside and outdoor lights outside, never burn packaging or trees as firewood, and never leave lit candles unattended.

Justice and Public Safety suggests giving home smoke and carbon monoxide detectors as gifts.

5:33 Fire Safety with Kidde Fire Safety with Kidde – Mar 14, 2019

“It is important to ensure that your home has properly installed smoke and carbon monoxide alarms and that they are checked on a regular basis,” says Flemming.

More fire safety tips can be found online under fire prevention and education.