Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

Cars seized after police say Kitchener men were racing on Weber Street in Waterloo

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted December 10, 2020 10:20 am
Waterloo Regional Police pulled the vehicles in Waterloo on Wednesday night.
Waterloo Regional Police pulled the vehicles in Waterloo on Wednesday night. WRPS_Traffic / Twitter

Two Kitchener men lost their licences and vehicles for seven days after being caught racing in Waterloo last Wednesday night, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

A police spokesperson said both vehicles were clocked at speeds of 110 km/h in a 50 km/h zone on Weber Street.

Read more: Pair arrested, sawed-off shotgun seized after suspicious vehicle call in Cambridge

The traffic unit posted a tweet Wednesday night that showed the vehicles were pulled over at Union and Weber streets.

Story continues below advertisement

It said that members of the traffic unit inspected the vehicles after and found some irregularities.

Trending Stories

Read more: 8 cars tagged with spray paint at malls in Cambridge and Kitchener

A 22-year-old Kitchener man is facing several charges, among them having an obstructed windshield; speeding 110 h/km in a 50 km/h zone; racing a motor vehicle; stunt driving at an excessive speed; and having an improper muffler.

A 23-year-old Kitchener man faces charges of racing a motor vehicle; stunt driving at excessive speed; and having an obstructed windshield.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Waterloo Regional PoliceKitchener CrimeWaterloo crimeKitchener newsWaterloo newsWeber Street WaterlooUnion Street Waterloo
Flyers
More weekly flyers