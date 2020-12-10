Cars seized after police say Kitchener men were racing on Weber Street in Waterloo

Send this page to someone via email

Two Kitchener men lost their licences and vehicles for seven days after being caught racing in Waterloo last Wednesday night, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

A police spokesperson said both vehicles were clocked at speeds of 110 km/h in a 50 km/h zone on Weber Street.

The traffic unit posted a tweet Wednesday night that showed the vehicles were pulled over at Union and Weber streets.

Street Racing in Waterloo. Two drivers caught speeding at over twice the posted speed limit while engaged in a Race on Weber Street.

TSU officers stopped and inspected the vehicles. Multiple charges, DL's suspended and two cars towed for 7day impound. @WRPSToday pic.twitter.com/OFcadKocO4 — WRPS Traffic Unit (@WRPS_Traffic) December 10, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

It said that members of the traffic unit inspected the vehicles after and found some irregularities.

Read more: 8 cars tagged with spray paint at malls in Cambridge and Kitchener

A 22-year-old Kitchener man is facing several charges, among them having an obstructed windshield; speeding 110 h/km in a 50 km/h zone; racing a motor vehicle; stunt driving at an excessive speed; and having an improper muffler.

A 23-year-old Kitchener man faces charges of racing a motor vehicle; stunt driving at excessive speed; and having an obstructed windshield.