Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

Same train hits different vehicles within 2 hours in southern Manitoba: RCMP

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted December 9, 2020 5:19 pm
Pembina Valley RCMP say the same train was involved in two crashes with vehicles near Winkler Tuesday. A 53-year-old man driving this vehicle survived with non-life threatening injuries, police say.
Pembina Valley RCMP say the same train was involved in two crashes with vehicles near Winkler Tuesday. A 53-year-old man driving this vehicle survived with non-life threatening injuries, police say. Submitted/RCMP

Manitoba RCMP are investigating after they say the same train was involved crashes with two different vehicles near Winkler, Man. Tuesday.

Police say in the first crash a vehicle collided with a Canadian Pacific Railway train Tuesday afternoon at an uncontrolled intersection east of Winkler around 2:05 p.m.

Read more: Five deaths in five weeks at rural Manitoba rail crossings

Investigators say the vehicle rolled several times and the 53-year-old man from Morden, Man., who was driving was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Two hours later, RCMP responded to the second collision involving another vehicle and the same train at an intersection west of Winkler.

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP say the vehicle was pushed into the ditch, and the driver, a 19-year-old woman, was treated and released at the scene.

Trending Stories

“Many railroad tracks in Manitoba go through rural areas and cross roads at uncontrolled intersections. Drivers must be cautious and aware of their surroundings” said Cpl. Julie Courchaine of the Manitoba RCMP.

Read more: Unidentified motorist dead after collision with train: Manitoba RCMP

“When a train is coming, vehicles should stop at least four and a half metres away from the rails and wait until the train is completely clear before proceeding. Please be vigilant and drive safe.”

Police say the Transportation Safety Board has been notified and Canadian Pacific Railway police are also investigating.

— With files from the Canadian Press

Click to play video 'Five deaths in five weeks at rural Manitoba rail crossings' Five deaths in five weeks at rural Manitoba rail crossings
Five deaths in five weeks at rural Manitoba rail crossings – Sep 21, 2020
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrashManitoba RCMPTrainCanadian Pacific RailwayWinklerRailway SafetyManitoba crashManitoba Train CrashPembina Valley RCMP
Flyers
More weekly flyers