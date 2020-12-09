Same train hits different vehicles within 2 hours in southern Manitoba: RCMP

Manitoba RCMP are investigating after they say the same train was involved crashes with two different vehicles near Winkler, Man. Tuesday.
Police say in the first crash a vehicle collided with a Canadian Pacific Railway train Tuesday afternoon at an uncontrolled intersection east of Winkler around 2:05 p.m.
Investigators say the vehicle rolled several times and the 53-year-old man from Morden, Man., who was driving was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Two hours later, RCMP responded to the second collision involving another vehicle and the same train at an intersection west of Winkler.
RCMP say the vehicle was pushed into the ditch, and the driver, a 19-year-old woman, was treated and released at the scene.
“Many railroad tracks in Manitoba go through rural areas and cross roads at uncontrolled intersections. Drivers must be cautious and aware of their surroundings” said Cpl. Julie Courchaine of the Manitoba RCMP.
“When a train is coming, vehicles should stop at least four and a half metres away from the rails and wait until the train is completely clear before proceeding. Please be vigilant and drive safe.”
Police say the Transportation Safety Board has been notified and Canadian Pacific Railway police are also investigating.
— With files from the Canadian Press
