Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Canada

Air Canada cuts deal ‘massive blow’ to Cape Breton, according to airport CEO

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 9, 2020 2:10 pm
Click to play video 'Air Canada making more cuts across Atlantic Canada' Air Canada making more cuts across Atlantic Canada
Air Canada is making cuts that include flights at airports in Sydney and Saint John, leaving them with none. Travis Fortnum has more.

The head of the airport in Sydney, N.S., says service cuts announced Tuesday by Air Canada will deal a “massive blow” to Cape Breton Island.

Mike MacKinnon, CEO of J.A. McCurdy Sydney Airport, says the airport has been struggling with maintaining traffic levels since the pandemic began.

Read more: ‘Verge of collapse’: Air Canada reports more service cuts, station closures in Atlantic Canada

The airline announced that effective Jan. 11, it would be suspending all service to Sydney and Saint John, N.B., until further notice.

MacKinnon says the airport has now lost all connectivity, hindering families, rotational workers and businesses in Cape Breton, though he hopes it will be able to bounce back after a winter closure.

Read more: Saint John Airport boss remains ‘confident’ despite more airline cuts

This isn’t the first blow Sydney’s airport has faced, as Air Canada had previously suspended flights from Sydney to Halifax.

WestJet, the only other airline servicing the airport, suspended its flights in October as part of cuts that also affected Moncton, N.B., Fredericton, Charlottetown and St. John’s, N.L.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 9, 2020.

Click to play video 'Airport industry group calls for aid as pandemic lockdown chokes off revenue' Airport industry group calls for aid as pandemic lockdown chokes off revenue
Airport industry group calls for aid as pandemic lockdown chokes off revenue – Dec 1, 2020

 

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19HalifaxPandemicAir CanadaCape BretonAtlantic CanadaAirportSydney AirportJ.A. McCurdy Sydney AirportMike MacKinnonSydney flightNova Scoia
