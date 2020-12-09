New Brunswick and France partnership allows students to participate in engaging learning projects

Send this page to someone via email

A partnership between New Brunswick and France will allow students from both jurisdictions to partake in learning experiences through digital tools during the 2020-21 school year.

Edmundston school Carrefour de la Jeunesse and a school in the Poitiers region of France will participate in the artistic project that explores both their own and the other region’s culture.

A signed agreement between the francophone nord-ouest school district and the Académie de Poitiers allows the implementation of the project Apprendre à mieux se connaître pour mieux connaître les autres (getting to know ourselves better) through the program Une école, un artiste (one school, one artist).

A signed agreement between the francophone sud school district and the Académie de Normandie in France says classes will be paired through Dis-moi dix mots (tell me 10 words), a literary and artistic competition.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the projects will rely on digital learning tools.

Education and Early Childhood Development Minister Dominic Cardy says the increased co-operation with France will provide students with new educational opportunities that will foster creativity, motivation and openness to the world.

The recent signing of educational co-operation agreements between the Department of Education and Early Childhood Development, the Consulate General of France in the Atlantic provinces and the French Embassy in Canada is making the projects possible with efforts to strengthen the department’s ties with France.

Cardy says these kinds of projects are in line with the objectives of the 10-year education plan and the Linguistic and Cultural Development Policy.

The final project will be presented to the community in the spring of 2021.

