Comments

Health

Prince Edward Island ready to receive first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine next week

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 8, 2020 2:57 pm
Dr. Heather Morrison, Prince Edward Island's, chief public health officers, speaks during a COVID-19 update.
Dr. Heather Morrison, Prince Edward Island's, chief public health officers, speaks during a COVID-19 update. Government of Prince Edward Island

Health officials on Prince Edward Island say they are ready to administer the COVID-19 vaccine when the first shipment of the vaccine arrives next week.

Chief medical officer of health Dr. Heather Morrison says – pending approval by Health Canada – the province will begin to administer the Pfizer vaccine to priority groups, including residents and staff of long-term care homes, health-care workers and adults in Indigenous communities.

READ MORE: 'Verge of collapse': Air Canada reports more service cuts, station closures in Atlantic Canada

Morrison says she expects to receive 1,950 doses in the first shipment, and the clinic will have to be held at the storage location because the Pfizer vaccine must be kept frozen.

She says they’ll be able to start administering the doses the day after the vaccine arrives.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: PEI’s top doctor details what suspending Atlantic bubble participation means' Coronavirus: PEI’s top doctor details what suspending Atlantic bubble participation means
Coronavirus: PEI’s top doctor details what suspending Atlantic bubble participation means – Nov 24, 2020

Morrison says shipments of the Moderna vaccine – which is easier to transport across the province – should arrive in a few weeks.

There were no new cases of COVID-19 in Prince Edward Island reported Tuesday, and there are currently 13 active cases in the province.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2020.

