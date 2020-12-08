Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Sports

Fans hurrying hard to pick Manitoba’s Most Notable Curling Rink

By Kelly Moore Global News
Posted December 8, 2020 12:43 pm
Team Manitoba skip, Kerri Einarson, third, Val Sweeting, second, Shannon Birchard and lead, Briane Meilleur pose with the trophy after defeating Team Ontario to win the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Moose Jaw, Sask., Sunday, February 23, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward.
Team Manitoba skip, Kerri Einarson, third, Val Sweeting, second, Shannon Birchard and lead, Briane Meilleur pose with the trophy after defeating Team Ontario to win the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Moose Jaw, Sask., Sunday, February 23, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward.

With less than a week to go, the race is on for fans to choose the Manitoba Curling Hall of Fame and Museum’s Most Notable Rink of all time.

Curling fans across the province have been making donations since the “campaign” began back on Oct. 1, as part of a  fundraiser for current and future projects for the hall and museum.

With the voting scheduled to end on Dec. 13, the overall leader continues to be the Gordon Hudson Strathcona team of 1928-29.

Kerri Einarson’s 2020 Canadian Championship rink is holding on to the No. 2 position while the 2005-20 Jennifer Jones foursome is currently locked on to third place, but gaining momentum, according to the most recent news release.

Story continues below advertisement

The biggest mover has been the 1999-2006 Jeff Stoughton crew, who have gone from being unranked to fifth overall. Kerry Burtnyk’s 1995 World Championship rink also made a significant jump from ninth to fourth place.

Legendary skips Don Duguid and Vic Peters went from a tie for 10th place to 6th and 7th respectively in this latest round of balloting.

Once the People’s Choice final results have been tallied, the Manitoba Curling Hall of Fame and Museum’s 30-member panel will also announce their ranking of the 25 Most Notable Rinks in this province’s history.

Click to play video 'Manitoba curlers return from World Championships to hero’s welcome' Manitoba curlers return from World Championships to hero’s welcome
Manitoba curlers return from World Championships to hero’s welcome – Feb 24, 2020
